Ghana: Govt Pays Over Gh¢2.7 Billion to Food Suppliers Since 2017

The government has paid over GH¢2.7 billion to the National Food Suppliers Association under the free senior high school policy between 2017 and 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Buffer Stock Company Limited (GBSCL), Mr Hanan Abdul-Wahab, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Accra on Monday, noted that this amount covers the supply of 18 food items to over 700 senior high schools, technical, vocational and community development schools.

He stated, "GH¢81.1 million was paid to food suppliers in 2017; GH¢296.2 million in 2018; and GH¢441.5 million in 2019. For 2020 and 2021, he said NAFCO paid GH¢467.9 million and GH¢692.2 million respectively, while GH¢726.6 million was paid in 2022."

The CEO further explained that although the government owed the food suppliers money through 2022, GH100 million had already been paid on July 17 2023 and GH80 million has been released but has not yet hit the suppliers' accounts.

According to the CEO, as part of the One District, One Warehouse initiative, 80 warehouses have been constructed and completed in the first phase.

"Before 2020, we only had three operational regions: Ashanti, Northern and Brong Ahafo. We currently operate 60 warehouses across the country," he noted.