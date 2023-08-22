Ghana: Without Taxes Govt Cannot Honour Its Development Obligation - Minister

21 August 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali, ISD

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has underscored the need for citizens to pay their taxes.

Addressing Customs Officers at their second National Delegates Congress in Koforidua, he said taxes would enable the government to embark on development projects.

Mr Acheampong admonished the Customs Officers to uphold their professional ethics in the course of performing their duties.

That, he said, any act of unprofessionalism would tarnish their image and undermine their work.

The minister also said the nature of the work of the Customs Officers requires that they collaborate with their counterparts in other border towns.

That, he said, would promote the sharing of information, as captured in the theme of the Congress, "Promoting the culture of knowledge sharing to enhance border security and revenue collection: the role of Customs Staff Association and Management."

"> On her part, the Commander for Koforidua Collections, Madam Mary Ann Okunnor, noted that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs have been merged to make revenue generation more effective.

She pledged that the two institutions would discharge their mandate without fear or favour.

Nsinnea Hene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Yaw Annor Boateng II, urged citizens to pay their taxes gladly to enable the government to give them the development they have been demanding for.

