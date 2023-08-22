Ghana: Govt Committed to Resourcing Security Agencies - Deputy Interior Minister

21 August 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, has said the government is committed to providing the security agencies with the resources needed to combat crime and its related activities in the wake of violent extremism in the sub-region.

This commitment is demonstrated by the implementation of various interventions, such as the expansion of the security agencies' manpower base.

"> In a speech delivered at the passing-out parade of Recruit Course 122 at the Prison Officers Training School in Accra, Madam Eyiah acknowledged the difficult tasks involved in safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of prisoners as well as their reformation and rehabilitation.

Madam Eyiah lauded the Prisons Service for working with the National Entrepreneurship Programme (NEIP) to train prison officers and convicts in entrepreneurship programmes.

She encouraged the recruits to demonstrate the skills and knowledge acquired during their training and be disciplined and professional in the conduct of their duties.

