Ghana: Soldier Fires Himself to Death in Freak Accident ...GAF Begins Investigation

21 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces says it has launched investigations into circumstances leading to the death of a soldier who accidentally shot himself at the Base Ammunition Depot at Michel Camp near Tema at the weekend.

Private (Pte) Bayou Roger from the five Infantry Battalion was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp when the incident occurred at about 7:30am Saturday morning.

"Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off, hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly, "a statement signed by GAF Director General Public Relations, Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quarshie and copied the Ghanaian Times said.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station), it said was collaborating with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident while the body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

"GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

