Ghana: Car Renter Granted Gh¢250,000 Bail for Attempting to Sell Vehicle

An Information Technology Technician who allegedly attempted to sell a vehicle he rented has been granted a GH¢250,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.

The accused, Brandon Boakye Yiadom who pleaded not guilty on two counts of conspiracy to steal, and attempted to steal was said to have committed the crime with one Sule who is at large.

Chief Inspector Eric Abban prosecuting, told the Adenta Circuit Court that the accused who resided at Adabraka on June 19, 2023 went to the Legon staff village with one Sule to rent a Honda CRV vehicle with registration No GR3245-21 valued at GH¢90,000 from the complainant.

He said the accused together with his accomplish later decided to sell the car to an unsuspecting client at GH¢56,000.

Chief Inspector Abban stated that the client who was the witness in the case reported to the complainant that the accused persons intended to sell the car to him.

The prosecutor said the witness again called the complainants manager and informed them to be alert because the accused said the vehicle belonged to them, and intended to sell it to him.

Chief Inspector Abban stated that the complainant reported to the Legon Police and the accused was arrested and investigations disclosed that the said vehicle was registered in the name of the complainant's manager Yaw Achampong Kuri.

He said the accused who in his cautioned statement admitted the offence, was subsequently charged and put before the court, while attempts were being made to apprehend the second accused Sule, to assist in the investigations.