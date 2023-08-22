Ghana: Use Private Roger's Death to Improve Weapon Handling

opinion

The Ghanaian Times receives with shock and sadness the death of a soldier who accidentally shot himself while making ready to go on duty.

According to information put out by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), "Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours [8 a.m.] when his rifle went off, hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly."

We can say for the obvious fact that the premature death of Private Bayou Roger of the 5 Infantry Battalion at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday has devastated the family, colleagues, friends and acquaintances, as well as the Ghana Armed Forces as an institution.

We can even add that any good-hearted person who hears about the painful death can be saddened.

We first of all express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the loss of a breadwinner and certainly a pillar in the family.

Even though we do not yet have an idea about the age of Private Roger, we can say that once he was in active service, he was young and that makes his death more painful.

He may not have prepared enough for his family, his children in particular, and if

that is really the case, it means the impact of his death on the family is more devastating.

We pray that whatever the situation is, the family would have the strength to bear the pain in the hope that time, as usual, will eventually heal the pain and that they will see better days in spite of the departure of their loved one.

For colleagues, friends and acquaintances, we share in your pain as well and we appeal to you to put yourselves together and give the family the necessary support so that their loss would not harm them more than expected.

We cannot speak for the GAF better, but we can say from afar that they have lost a dutiful member who will be remembered for a long time as someone who was always ready to offer his lot for the GAF to prosecute their mandate.

Even while on the war front, no armed forces would wish that they lose troops but that happens and so soldiers who die on the line of duty are revered and accorded much honour.

We know for sure that Private Roger will be accorded all the honour and we promise that once we are informed, we would cover his home-going as a way of telling him and all soldiers how much we cherish their role in the security of our dear country Ghana.

The death of a soldier in active service should mean a lot to the whole country.

Though we know the investigation into the death of Private Roger would not bring him back to life, we pray that it should go well to produce knowledge that can add to how soldiers should handle their weapons or otherwise.

May Private Roger's soul rest in perfect peace!!!