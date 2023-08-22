Gambia: IFRC SG Expresses Readiness to Strengthen GRCS Services

Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed his impression with The Gambia Red Cross Society and promised to work harder with them to strengthen and expand their services.

He made the remarks during the conclusion of visits to Migration Operation Sites and Humanitarian Service Points among a host of others in various parts of the country.

The IFRC top officials were on a visit to The Gambia to profile the Global Route Based Migration Programme as an important new way in which the IFRC network is supporting the safety and dignity of people on the move around the world, including Africa and MENA and implementing strategy 2030 (and as a programme that's built on past experiences.

SG Chapagain also expressed positive impression with the "tremendous transformation" in The Gambia Red Cross Society; the recognition it has gained in the country and the expansion of its services all over the country and also the bold activities like opening of the Emergency Operation Center at its Headquarters.

The expansion of its volunteer base; the selfless service it renders to humanity every day, and its transformation but growing entrepreneurship as a National Society were all hailed.

He also expressed his delight over how The Gambia is open to and welcoming to migrant issues as a country of origin, transit and receiving migrant sreturnees.

"I feel that the country is trying its best to ensure safe and orderly migration. I also feel that the country has enabled the humanitarian space for the GRCS to be able to provide their services and access to migrants," he also said.

"My impression is very positive and I go back with a promise to work harder with The Gambia Red Cross Society to strengthen and expand its services," he stated.

According to him, one of the root causes of migration is lack of livelihood and job opportunities.

He noted that as Red Cross, they are not a job creating agency but advocate for governments, private sector and other organisations who have skills and mandate in the area of job creation to create job opportunities.

"We have experience around the area of livelihood and these are some of the things we would like to develop to have a more integrated approach, to have more impact in migrant related issues and that could include the element of livelihood," he said further.

He said that they have a well established global system when disasters happen to immediately activate funds and that will be with The Gambia Red Cross Society when that happens.

"We need to reduce the needs by investing in communities and building community resilience," he said.