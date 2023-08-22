Gambia: Barrow Appoints Sowe As Lands Minister

21 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)

The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, on the powers vested on him by Sections (71) (1) and 71 (3) of the Constitution of the 1997, today 18th August 2023 has appointed Mr Ousman Sowe as Minister for Lands and Regional Government, effective 1st September 2023.

Ousman Sowe has been the director general of State Intelligence Service (SIS) since 2017. Prior to his appointment as SIS DG, Sowe had served in various government offices as permanent secretary at the ministries of Environment, Interior, Fisheries and Foreign Affairs among others.

