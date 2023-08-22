Gambia: Future Stars, Galaxy Through to SK West Nawetan Proper

Future Stars and Galaxy FC became the latest and final set of teams to qualify for the Serrekunda West Sports Organisation (SWESO) 'nawetan' proper tournament following their respective playoff wins last Thursday.

Future Stars FC qualified to the nawetan proper for the first time after defeating Konge Bii 2-1 during the early playoff match played on Thursday.

Future Stars FC, who emanated from qualifiers won all their five knockout matches, while Konge Bii, who were relegated from the nawetan proper last season, failed to return to the tournament after their defeat during the playoff.

Future Stars FC Coach Anderson, as he is fondly called, expressed delight over their promotion into the Serrekunda West nawetan proper. He congratulated his players for their outstanding performances throughout the qualifiers.

According to him, his ambition as a coach is to groom young players to bcomee future stars. He admitted the journey to the nawetan proper was not an easy one.

"I am happy that we have qualified for the nawettan proper, but sad that Konge Bii is the only team that we conceded a goal against throughout the qualifiers."

He noted that their target this year is to stay in the league.

Last year's relegated side Galaxy FC booked back their place in the nawetan proper after defeating S.K. Layout 1-0 during the second and final playoff match played late on Thursday.

S.K. Layout, who had an impressive tournament from the qualifiers failed to make it through to the nawetan proper.

Galaxy FC assistant coach expressed delight with their return to the Serrekunda West nawetan proper, adding that they deserved the victory because they worked tirelessly.

"It was very hard for us to maintain the team after we got relegated last year. Even to get players for this playoff match was hard," he explained.

He added that they knew it was not going to be an easy match because they lost most of their players to Old Jeshwang United after their relegation last season.