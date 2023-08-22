Gambia: Kabafita School Holds Graduation

Kabafita Upper and Senior Secondary School recently held its graduation for it's grades 9 and 12 students at a ceremony held at the school ground.

The school was established in 2001 as a government school. It started as an upper basic school using the lower basic premises. With increasing demand for enrollment over the years due to population pressure from the statellite communities, the school was upgraded to a senior secondary school in 2015/2016 following an appeal by the community through the school management committee and the Alkalo of Kabafita Alagie Tombong Jawara.

From inception to date, the school has been administered by five principals.

Ebrima Kinteh, principal of the school congratulated the graduates for successfully completing an uninterrupted basic and secondary education.

He advised them to maintain discipline for the saying goes "education without discipline is like tea without sugar."

He also called on them to serve as good ambassadors of the school by transforming themselves as role models and be forces of development.

"I hope you will bring light where there is darkness and contribute meaningfully to knowledge acquisition, skill development and capacity building for the nation," he also told them.

Mr Lamin Darboe, former principal of the school spoke on the theme: "Education and patriotism as a key ingredient in national development."

"Education and patriotism are like the two sides of a coin, they are inseparable," he said.

He noted that the level of education and patriotism of the citizens of a given country solely determines the level of development in that country.

He therefore called on all the graduates to be patriotic. He stated that if someone is highly educated but has no love for his/her country, the end result becomes tragic.