Gambia: Kabafita School Holds Graduation

21 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Aja Beyai

Kabafita Upper and Senior Secondary School recently held its graduation for it's grades 9 and 12 students at a ceremony held at the school ground.

The school was established in 2001 as a government school. It started as an upper basic school using the lower basic premises. With increasing demand for enrollment over the years due to population pressure from the statellite communities, the school was upgraded to a senior secondary school in 2015/2016 following an appeal by the community through the school management committee and the Alkalo of Kabafita Alagie Tombong Jawara.

From inception to date, the school has been administered by five principals.

Ebrima Kinteh, principal of the school congratulated the graduates for successfully completing an uninterrupted basic and secondary education.

He advised them to maintain discipline for the saying goes "education without discipline is like tea without sugar."

He also called on them to serve as good ambassadors of the school by transforming themselves as role models and be forces of development.

"I hope you will bring light where there is darkness and contribute meaningfully to knowledge acquisition, skill development and capacity building for the nation," he also told them.

Mr Lamin Darboe, former principal of the school spoke on the theme: "Education and patriotism as a key ingredient in national development."

"Education and patriotism are like the two sides of a coin, they are inseparable," he said.

He noted that the level of education and patriotism of the citizens of a given country solely determines the level of development in that country.

He therefore called on all the graduates to be patriotic. He stated that if someone is highly educated but has no love for his/her country, the end result becomes tragic.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.