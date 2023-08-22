Gambia: Sambou UTD, Manokang FC Through to Brikama Nawetan Playoffs

Sambou United and Manokang FC are the first two teams to book their places into the Brikama Sports Committee (BSC) nawetan qualifiers playoff following their respective wins in the fourth-round knockout matches.

They both won all their four matches in the qualifiers enroute to the playoff stage.

Sambou United made it through to the playoffs after defeating arch rivals Makasutu FC 2-1 during their fourth-round match played on Friday.

Demba Sima opened the scoring for Sambou United in the 10th minute while Abdou Ceesay leveled the game for Makasutu after converting from the penalty spot. Abdoulie Ceesay restored Sambou United's lead with a nice finish in the second period.

Sambou United will now play against one of the last year's four relegated sides in the playoffs for a place in the nawetan proper.

Manokang FC defeated Black Stars Kembujeh Madina 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in the regulation time during their fourth-round match played on Saturday.

Manokang FC became the second team to secure a promotion playoff spot in the Brikama nawetan qualifiers after winning all their four knockout qualifier matches.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, Future Stars FC were taking on Sinchu Jula Kunda. Dreamers will battle it out against Saidy's FC in today's final fourth-round match.