Gambia: KETP Launches Magazine And Fleet Management Project

The Kanifing Environmental Transformation Program (KETP) on Friday launched its 1244 call center, magazine and fleet management project.

The event was held at the Kanifing Municipal Council Annex premises in partnership with Peterborough City Council (PCC) in the United Kingdom and its partner, Peterborough Environmental City Trust (PECT).

The project is aimed to use a sustainable focus on new integrated waste management approaches to drive environmental, social and economic transformation in the lifestyles of KMC residents.

Speaking at the occasion, Alieu Nyang, KETP project director, revealed that the project is designed to help transform waste management in the municipality from being pollutants, health and environmental challenge to become a sustainable economic opportunity that strengthens urban governance, inclusive service delivery and sustainable resource management.

He said the project aims to introduce new innovative technologies and promote the exchange of best practices with PCC to drive environmental, social and economic transformation and accelerate the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals.

He assured that the project shall promote an environmental transformation and enhance resource efficiency of the Municipality.

He added that the sustainability is central to the project, especially the integration of sustainable waste management approaches to drive environmental transformation within the municipality.

He noted that the project will introduce sound environmental management principles from waste generation to disposal.

Mr. Nyang added that the efforts would reduce the wasted dumped in the municipality's riverine areas, mangrove systems and coastal zone which he said are vital economic entities for the livelihoods of many residents of the municipality.

For her part, Binta Jallow-Janneh, the KMC deputy mayor, described the launch as significant achievement that would help the Council address challenges currently faced in waste management.

She noted that to address complaints in a timely manner, the project has established a centralised 1244 call center that fields calls from residents regarding accessing waste collection services and filling complaints of littering.