Gambia: NA Hands Over Controversial Procured Vehicles to NAMs

The National Assembly management last Friday officially handed over vehicles procured for National Assembly Members (NAMs) at a ceremony held at the National Assembly Building in Banjul.

The official handing over was attended by senior government officials, CFAO Motors representative as well as the management and staff of the National Assembly.

The vehicles were approved in the 2023 Appropriation Bill as a loan scheme for Honourable Members of the National Assembly.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, said the vehicles were acquired out of necessity and not for luxury.

"Over the years, Members have had significant challenges in getting to the chambers for sittings, due to transportation havoc. Therefore, purchasing these vehicles is very timely and necessary," the speaker said.

He thus acknowledged that he was aware of the public concern regarding the provision of the mobility scheme for Members of the National Assembly, while assuring the public that due process was followed and the best value for money was achieved.

"For Hon. Members to operate independently, they require the necessary tools to execute their role effectively and efficiently. Such vehicles will bring NAMs closer to their people in all aspects of their legislative work. With this development, members will be punctual during sittings," he assured.

The minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, said the initiative came about through the partnership between the Legislative arm and the Executive to enhance and improve the working condition of the National Assembly.

Momodou Sise, the clerk of the National Assembly, said: "We have followed the due process of law to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money. The vehicle was sourced through an open tender with a very competitive vetting process. All documents were processed and approved by the Procurement Authority."

Mrs. Nikiema of CFAO Motors Gambia, reassured NAMs that her company's commitment goes beyond delivering the vehicles, adding they remain available to assist them with technical support.

Recall: The Assembly and members came under immense criticism for choosing to purchase luxurious and expensive cars at a time when the average Gambian was struggling economically.

The vehicles cost D2.5 million each, with several NAMs justifying the move, saying they were durable and therefore more logical than going for cheap and weaker cars.