Gambia: Super Cup Win Delights Rangers FC Coach

21 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Rangers FC assistant coach, Saidou Badjie has expressed delight over winning the Serrekunda East 2023 nawetan curtain raiser (Super Cup) final.

Last year's Serrekunda East knockout tournament winners, Rangers FC defeated Juventus FC, last year's league cup competition winners 1-0 in the Super Cup final played at the Serrekunda East Park on Friday.

Substitute Mustapha Njie scored the only goal of the match shortly after his introduction in the second period.

"I am very much happy after winning this year's Super Cup final. Winning the final against Juventus who won the league last season means that there is something positive in the future for our team," said Badjie.

"As a team, we are prepared very well for the nawetan proper," he said, adding that playing against the league champions is a real test for them ahead of the new nawetan season.

Badjie said they look forward to making it to the next stage of the compepition despite been drawn against the best teams in Group C.

Omar Jammeh, head coach of Juventus FC, expressed sadness after losong to Rangers FC in the Super Cup final. However, he said luck was not on their side but they put up a respectable performance.

"We lost some of our key players who led the team to success last season to first and second division league teams. We came with a reshuffled side this season and hope to work on our mistakes to ensure another successful season this year."

According to him, they are coming with different styles and approaches this year.

As winners, Rangers FC were awarded gold medals, a branded Serrekunda East and late Omar Jallow round shield trophy and a cash prize of D20, 000, while Juventus pocketed home D15, 000 as runners up.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Njie, the only goal-scorer in the match was given a cash amount of D5, 000 staged by the late Hon. Omar (O.J.) Jallow's family.

Mustapha Njie, team leader and captain for Rangers FC, expressed delights for scoring the only goal in the match, adding that he knew that his team (Rangers) and the fans were all having high hopes for him.

"This is why I wasted no time to convert the first ball and the only chance I got when I came in as a substitute in the second half," he said, adding that he was on the bench reading the game and guiding the players.

