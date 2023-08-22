Liberia: LDEA Officer Allegedly Kills Spouse

A man believed to be an officer of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) late Sunday night, 20 August 2023 allegedly shot his girlfriend Janet Sumo to death in Logan Town, Montserrado Electoral District #15.

The unfortunate incident took place at 9 pm at a popular ghetto known as 'Medicine Bloc.'

Sources say the deceased and her boyfriend suspect Charles Joefula, an officer of the LDEA, usually met at Medicine Bloc to have a fine time.

According to eyewitnesses, the late Janet Sumo is a resident of the Zinc Camp Community in Logan Town, while her boyfriend, Charles Joefula, lives in the Blamo Town Community.

Eyewitnesses and residents of the area disclosed that Officer Joefula allegedly used a single-barrel gun to kill the deceased.

They indicated that the late Janet Sumo was the only child of her parents and had a three-year-old son.

Eyewitnesses alleged that Officer Joefula is noted for beating and abusing women.

They said he abused his past relationship and at some point, wounded and disfigured his spouse's face.

Due to his alleged brutality against his spouse, the accused was allegedly suspended from the LDEA for months.

The residents also noted that the medicine bloc, the ghetto where Janet was murdered, is known for being a spot for confusion and destruction in the community.

According to residents, dangerous narcotic substances including kush, are sold at the medicine bloc.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the NewDawn newspaper early Monday morning, 21 August 2023, Ms. Elizabeth Tweah, a resident and close friend of the victim, narrated that Officer Joefula allegedly killed her friend with a gun due to jealousy.

According to her, the victim told Officer Joefula that she was no longer interested in the relationship she had with him she had settled things with another man.

Ms. Tweah indicated that suspect Joefula got very angry with Janet, and out of jealousy and love, he allegedly shot the victim with a gun he had in his possession.

"My friend went to work [in] Vai Town. When Officer Joefula came on [the] medicine bloc, he began to call my friend to come on the bloc that he wanted to talk with her," Elizabeth explained.

"She refused but after some time, she came and I was sitting outside on the road. They both had a conversation while others were outside," Elizabeth continued.

"Later, all we heard was a gun sound and that's how he shot my friend straight at her side, close to her back," she noted.

According to Elizabeth, her friend Janet usually complained about Joefula's attitude of beating and abusing women.

Additionally, Elizabeth said her late friend also informed Officer Joefula about her boyfriend and the confusion that had existed between them.

Elizabeth said she was so disappointed that Joefula would behave in such a manner after her friend had told him the truth.

Following the shooting incident, Elizabeth said suspect Joefula ran away and reported himself to the Liberia National Police (LNP) Logan Town Detachment.

"After he escaped the scene, that's how we took our friend and carried her to the Redemption Hospital."

"At the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. This boy is very wicked and bad. My sister had complained about this for too long which is why she decided to quit the relationship, not knowing that he had the intention to kill. We hope justice will be served and he will be in jail," she lamented.