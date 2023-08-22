Liberia: Cummings Dreams One-Round Victory

-dismisses Weah-CDC's 2nd term quest

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Presidential Candidate Alexander B. Cummings, says the only Presidential ticket for the 2023 Election that leads to a resoundingly successful one-round victory is a Cummings-Charlyne Brumskine Ticket, describing President Weah and his CDC one-round victory call as nonsensical.

Addressing supporters over the weekend at the CPP headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, when he announced his full campaign team for the October 10th pools, Mr. Cummings said the Cummings-Cllr. Brumskine Ticket is the only ticket for the Presidency that stands a chance of a resounding one-round victory.

The CPP candidate, who is seated fourth on the National Elections Commission's ballot papers, terms the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and President Weah's one-round victory call as shameless and nonsensical on grounds that the President has lost relevance and popularity.

"Let me make this clear to you, in fact, the only person that has that possibility of one-round resounding victory is Mr. Cummings-Cllr. Brumskine. I want to remind the Liberian people that when President Weah was at his most popular [stage] and has a stronger coalition, he didn't win one-round victory therefore, it can't be now." Mr. Cummings argues.

He reiterates that Cummings -Cllr. Brumskine Ticket is best ticket for the Liberian presidency thus, urging Liberian electorate to make the right decision at the polls.

The CPP Presidential Candidate says he is optimistic of a one-round resounding victory because he believes that Liberians are angry and they need real change, good governance, economic growth and opportunity.

The opposition politician terms as complete nonsensical narrative, President Weah and the ruling CDC's quest for a one-round victory, adding that the CDC has failed the people of Liberia and Mr. Weah has lost relevance and popularity.

"I know and hear President George Weah and CDC talking about one round victory for them. That is completely nonsense, and it will not happen. You know why? Because the President and his entire CDC government has failed the Liberian people. Therefore, no Liberian and none of our international partners and community believe that nonsense about one-round victory from them", he adds.

The opposition politician notes that when the opposition had more candidates, President Weah only obtained 38 percent in the first round of the election in 2017 therefore, he can't win any one-round victory now.

"Listen, that statement about one-round victory from President Weah and CDC can't hold water. This can't happen when he has a very bad record to defend and has failed the Liberian people. No way can the Liberian people ever vote him. We will not accept that nonsense narrative."

He assures Liberians that the CPP will defeat President Weah with a resounding one-round victory and send him back to his hometown to relax.