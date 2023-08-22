Liberia: Weah Cannot Win First Round

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Presidential Candidate Alexander B. Cummings, says President George Weah and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change cannot win first-round victory because he has performed dismally.

Rather he says the only Presidential ticket for the 2023 Election that leads to a resoundingly successful one-round victory is a Cummings-Charlyne Brumskine Ticket, describing President Weah and his CDC one-round victory call as nonsensical.

Addressing supporters over the weekend at the CPP headquarters in Sinkor Monrovia, when he announced his full campaign team for the October 10th polls, he said the Cummings-Cllr. Brumskine Ticket is the only ticket for the Presidency that stands a chance for a resounding one-round victory.

The CPP candidate, who sits fourth place on the ballot, terms the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and President Weah's one-round victory call as shameless and nonsensical on grounds that the President has lost relevance and popularity.

"Let me make this clear to you, in fact, the only person that has that possibility of a one-round resounding victory is Mr. Cummings-Cllr. Brumskine. I want to remind the Liberian people that when President Weah was in his most popular [period] and had a stronger coalition, he didn't win one-round victory therefore, it can't be now." Mr. Cummings argues.

He recalls that in the 2017 election, Mr. Weah received 38 percent of the total votes in the first round, less than 50 percent plus one extra vote required by the Constitution, so with 20 candidates in the race for the 2023 Election, it is not possible for the President to obtain first-round victory amid his dismal performance in the last five years.

He reiterates that the Cummings -Cllr. Brumskine Ticket is rather the best ticket for the Liberian presidency thus, urging Liberian electorate to make the right decision at the polls.

The CPP Presidential Candidate says he is optimistic of a one-round resounding victory because he believes that Liberians are angry, and they need real change, good governance, economic growth and opportunities.

The opposition politician terms as complete nonsensical narrative, President Weah and the ruling CDC's quest for a one-round victory, adding that the CDC has failed the people of Liberia and Mr. Weah has lost relevance and popularity.

"I know and hear President George Weah and CDC talking about one round victory. That is completely nonsense and it's will not happen. You know why? Because the President and his entire CDC government have failed the Liberian people. Therefore, no Liberian, and none of our international partners and the international community believe the nonsense about one-round victory from them", he adds.

"Listen, that statement about one-round victory from President Weah and CDC can't hold water. This can't happen when he has a very bad record to defend and has failed the Liberian people. No way can the Liberian people ever vote him. We will not accept that narrative."

Mr. Cummings assures Liberians that the CPP will defeat President Weah with a resounding one-round victory and send him back to his hometown to relax.

