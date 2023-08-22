Liberia: Government Names Flag Day Orator

The Ministry of Education has designated an astute public servant, Wantoe Teah Wantoe, to serve as National Orator for Liberia's 176th Flag Day celebration this Thursday, August 24th.

Official commemoration of the 176th Flag Day is expected to be held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion under the theme "The Lone Star, A Symbol of Unity and Nationalism."

This year's Flag Day Orator is a candidate for Master's degree in Public Policy at the University of Oxford, Pembroke College with the Blavatnik School of Government in England.

Mr. Wantoe has been a champion for women and children's rights and has emerged as one of Liberia and Africa's leading advocates for global sustainability and youth development.

With a deep passion for social causes, he possesses exceptional listening and communication skills, enabling him to influence and mobilize young people, communities, and decision-makers.

Currently, Mr. Wantoe is a member of the United Nations Department of Global Communication Youth Steering Committee and the AFS Youth Assembly Advisory Council.

He is versed in non-profit management, youth development, and government relations, complemented by a solid educational background in public policy and sociology.

According to the Ministry of Education, Wantoe's selection to serve as National Orator for the 176th Flag Day is trickled by his distinct portfolio, remarkable accomplishments and impact on youth-focused programs.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education, encourages Liberians to demonstrate National Unity in the impending elections, as all citizens celebrate the 176th Anniversary of the national emblem.

