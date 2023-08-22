Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Y'ello Star Season 3

-as Grand Bassa County live auditions kickoff Wednesday

Liberia's leading giant GSM company, Lonestar Cell MTN on 21 August 2023 officially launched the Lonestar Cell MTN "Y'ello Star" season three with the theme: Step Up."

The program took place at the Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia and brought together several entertainers, musical icons as well as staff and officials of Lonestar Cell MTN.

The talent hunt is meant to develop, explore and unleash the hidden potentials of Liberian youths across the country through musical art and entertainment.

The MTN Y'ello Star Season 3 Media launch kicked off the live or physical application process for interested young Liberians who want to participate in the next process by making themselves available for the audition in their respective counties.

With this process, it means that Lonestar Cell MTN is no longer accepting video applications from interested applicants.

At first, applicants could make a video of themselves and upload them with a brief self-introduction and singing of a song well known and controlled by them within the space of one minute thirty seconds.

LoneStar Cell MTN Y'ello star is a talent hunt initiative that was birthed by the company sometime last year as a means of identifying and unleashing the hidden and untapped potentials of grass-root Liberian singers, rappers and musicians.

The program had its first ceremony at the renamed Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex after several months of growing young and qualified Liberians who were accepted by the judges.

This year, the competition will feature both first and second place winners, unlike the previous.

The first-place winner will walk away with LD $2 million record deal, a brand new car, and a cash award of three hundred thousand Liberian dollars.

Also, the winner will receive a one-year performance contract with Lonestar Cell MTN and 1GB of data monthly for a year, among others.

On the other hand, the second winner will have a single song at the expense of MTN, and many others.

Giving an overview of the launch of the MTN Y'ello Star Media lunch project, LoneStar Cell MTN Corporate Communication Manager Ms. Abigail Nafeadalai said the first stage to be accepted into the program is for the interested contestants to participate in the live audition process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, they will be doing the live audition in four counties, namely, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Nimba County.

"We have brought some changes and so this time, no more live video rather live singing or rapping audition for interested person."

"Also, we will be having a second-place winner and they will have prizes and opportunity like the first winner."

"These happened because of the recommendation from our public and judges," she concluded.

For his part, the Head Judge and Capitol FM CEO, Chris Wolo, said that the goal of getting to the counties is to debunk the myth that Monrovia is the only place in Liberia where the best talents live.

According to him, they will be in Grand Bassa Wednesday and later to the rest of the counties spotting young talents that are willing to be a star.

" Please join us in Grand Bassa at the City Hall [on] August 23, Bong and Nimba [on] August 26 and September 2, will be Montserrado County."

"You will sing or rap before the audience and they will audition you before we make our judgement. This also will bring to bed the issues that Lonestar can stage manage or pre-select the winner," Mr. Wolo noted.