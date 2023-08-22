Liberia: Scores of Professional Women Endorse President Weah

A group under the banner "Strategic She Thinkers" has endorsed President George Manneh Weah's second term bid come October 10, 2023.

Strategic She Thinkers is a group of professional women from both public and private sectors and like minds that want to see the improvement of women and girls through skills development.

Giving an overview of the program, Madam Carolyn Myers, Vice Chair for administration, said they have organized themselves to ensure that President Weah wins the elections because of his tremendous contributions to the country.

She further said that the Strategic She Thinkers will ensure the empowerment of women in various skill training programs as a means of putting food on their table.

She said currently the group is involved in catering, soap making, basic skill development, "tie and dye," and interior decoration, among others.

Madam Myers added that the organization envisions a Liberia where the political and social rights of women and children are protected, respected, and promoted, and their potential is developed.

She maintained that the group will also seek to build the capacity of disadvantaged girls, through research awareness capacity building, and networking.

Also reading the endorsement statement, the group's Chairperson Madam Patience Lawson said after a careful revision of the many presidential candidates in the race, they think President Weah is the best option for the position.

She said under the Weah-Taylor administration, Liberia has brought about positive changes for the people of Liberia through several developmental achievements.

Madam Lawson named the advancement of social-economic programs, international relations, and infrastructural development as part of the things the president has implemented.

"The Coalition for Democratic Change led by ... President George Weah has achieved significant progress across various sectors since coming into power in January 2018," Madan Lawson said.

She disclosed that the government has made strides in improving the country's infrastructure including road construction and rehabilitation, which have contributed to better connectivity and economic development.

The Strategic She Thinkers Chairperson also named the financing of the Ganta to Harper Road project for the first time in the history of Liberia as a way of easing the constraints faced by the people in that part of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government again rationalized the wage bill for civil service and increased the salaries of 13,000 government workers since and after the harmonization process," she revealed.

Moving further, the organization's chairperson could not hold back her words to talk about efforts made by the Weah-Taylor-led administration on the enhancement of the education sector by implementing policies to increase access to quality education, training programs, technical and vocational education, and scholarships.

Commenting on the agriculture sector, she added that the Government of Liberia has prioritized agriculture development to ensure food security is vibrant.

She indicated that the agribusiness development activity was initiated to support 60,000 farmers at the center of climate change.

Receiving the endorsement, the CDC national campaign chairman Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe thanked the organizer for the endorsement.

He encouraged women to do away with violence while campaigning in their various communities and towns as violence will not achieve the party's aims of winning through the first rounds.

He said former vice president Joseph Boakai has once referred to himself as someone that was parked in a garage for which he squandered many of the opportunities intended for Liberians.

Chairman Nagbe called on the former vice president to avoid telling stories against former president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for not giving him the chance and opportunities to explore.

He disclosed that President Weah was never broke before becoming president.