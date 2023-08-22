Liberia: Gongloe Vows to Deploy AFL for Agriculture

Nimba County — The Presidential Candidate of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, says he will use the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to combat hunger in Liberia if elected President in October.

He says under a Gongloe-led government, the army will be deployed in various counties alongside with farmers to engage in agriculture and grow more food for the country.

He notes that government spends lots of money to import food despite Liberia being endowed with fertile soil for farming.

The LPP candidate believes that supporting agriculture, health, education and infrastructure will add more value to his Presidency.

"The country is not fighting any war but rather the army will join farmers in producing more food for the country", he reiterates, and adds that the army is just sitting down without anything doing but their involvement in agricultural activities will boost the agricultural sector.

Some political observers believe the Cllr. Gongloe is the only Presidential Candidate that is telling Liberian electorate how he would solve the country's problems if elected.

On fighting corruption, he vows to make public, salaries of his officials.

He laments that the lack of drugs in various public health facilities has increased death rate in the country.

He told a huge gathering in Ganta, Nimba County on Saturday, 20 August that under his administration, government officials will not be able to go outside Liberia for medical treatment.

Speaking during official launch of his campaign and introduction of his running mate to Nimbaians, Cllr. Gongloe said he was frustrated by voters' decision at the poll, urging them not to make mistakes this time around, but rather to elect a good leader who will listen and impact the country, presenting himself as a good leader who will fight corruption in all sectors of government.

"For a better Liberia, government is a place to serve, not to steal. My government officials' salaries and other benefits will be placed on the internet, there will be no corruption in my government."

He promises to extend help to private schools but to prioritize public institutions where children in Liberia will receive free and best education, including vocational education.

Also speaking, Vice Standard Bearer Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, says an LPP government will be one of the best governments Liberians will boast of.

Dr. Yarkpawolo names women and youth empowerment, better living condition, corruption-free nation, among others as tangibles Liberians should expect from the Gongloe-Yarkpawolo Ticket, saying Liberia is a rich country, but the citizens continue to suffer from bad leadership.

