Liberia: NEC Releases Candidates' Campaign Schedule

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has released campaign schedules for presidential candidates, an effort apparently meant to reduce clashes among rivals here.

20 presidential candidates including incumbent President George Manneh Weah are seeking the presidency in the polls due 10 October 2023.

The 2023 presidential campaign started with violent clashes between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and its main rival Unity Party (UP).

Many have suggested here that the NEC's release of campaign schedules for different political parties could ease political tension during the campaign process of the much-talked-about 2023 crucial elections.

The schedule shows that CDC has had much time during the month of August 2023 campaigning in Montserrado, and followed by the UP which began visiting districts from 16 August to continue.

The CDC is set to officially launch its campaign on 7 September 2023, while the UP will launch on 17 September 2023.

The opposition All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) will launch its campaign on September 10 and close campaign on October 8, 2023.

The Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) will launch its campaign on 15 September and close on 6 October 2023.

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah, standard bearer of the ruling CDC, and Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, standard bearer of the UP, are projected as the two main rivals so far.

The NEC campaign schedule does not include campaign schedules of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) standard bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

However, the Commission says the matrix will be updated as it receives additional campaign schedules from candidates.