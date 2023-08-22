Liberia: Dr. Tipoteh Disappointed Over Liberia's Human Resource Deficit

Veteran Liberian politician and Economist Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh has expressed serious disappointment over Liberia's inability to climb the regional and global human resource capital development belt.

According to Dr. Tipoteh, it's quite unfortunate that after several decades, Liberia has not addressed human capital development issues which he described as a major driving force of every country.

Giving a special remark at the Liberian People's Party (LPP) dinner and fund-raising program, Dr. Tipoteh said that it's time that Liberia seeks to address this long-standing problem.

"We have come here tonight to raise resources. We have two resources, financial and human resources. But it's very disappointing that Liberia is still low at the belt of this ladder," said Dr. Tipoteh.

"We have long-standing problems of poverty, and human resources that need to be addressed and so it's time that we focus on that by supporting Cllr. Gongloe," he stated.

The Liberian educator and Economist stated that it's time that Liberia's human deficit be given serious attention.

He believes that this can only happen if everyone put their little resources together and support the Cllr. Gongloe-Urey-Yakpawolo campaign.

However, responding to the veteran politician's concerns, presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe vowed to ensure that Liberians, especially the capacity of youth, are developed and trained to take over the work market in Liberia.

He stated that while his administration's emphasis will be on road construction, healthcare, education, and justice, it will also empower young people by heavily investing in sports, performing arts, music, and culture.

He promised to invest in improving education and making it accessible at all levels and creating employment opportunities for all across the country.

According to him, his government will create jobs and expand Liberia's revenue base by giving more tax incentives to companies that locate their factories outside Monrovia.

"We will also improve our tourism capacity, given that we have a better natural environment for tourism than many countries that are booming in tourism," said Cllr. Gongloe.

He noted that Liberia's sandy coastline, evergreen forests, rivers, and mountains make the country potentially a great location for tourists.

"We intend to run a government that will give equal access to men and women to top government positions by appointing an equal number of men and women as ministers and heads of public agencies and corporations," Gongloe continued.

The opposition leader indicated that these appointments will take into consideration geographic balance and inclusion of the physically challenged.

The Liberian People's Party standard bearer noted that his administration's mission is to run a Government of Liberia that will realize its vision of a better Liberia.