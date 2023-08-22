Nigeria: Burna Boy Drops Tracklist for 7th Album 'I Told Them'

22 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy has released the tracklist for his upcoming album. 'I Told Them'.

The self-styled African Giant took to social media on Monday to share the artwork for the music project.

The 17-track album features 15 songs and two music videos for his singles 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' and 'Big 7'.

The album boasts of guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez who appears on 'Giza' and American platinum-selling rapper J Cole who is on 'Thanks'.

Also prominent in the album is the top-tier collaboration between the Afrobeats superstar and British Nigerian rapper Dave.

The album is Burna's 7th studio album and is set for release on August 25.

The much-anticipated album comes off the heels of his Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' released in 2022.

