Ghana: GFA Shares U.S.$80,000 to 3 Clubs

21 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has invested a total of US$80,000 in Ghana's three representatives for Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competitions for 2023/24.

The clubs include Medeama SC, campaigning in the CAF Champions League competition, Dreams FC in the CAF Confederations Cup and Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League.

Giving a breakdown of the money in separate statements issued by the FA over the weekend, Ampem Darkoa received an amount of $20,000 to support their campaign.

They are currently in Nigeria for the third edition of the WAFU B Women's Champions League which kicked off yesterday and serves as qualifier to the ultimate Champions League competition.

Medeama SC and Dreams FC received US$30,000 each.

According to the FA, the support would aid the clubs with cost of their air tickets and to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with playing in the CAF Inter club competitions.

In the case of Ampem Darkoa, the FA, aside the financial support, offered them free accommodation and feeding at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram where the team camped for 15 days.

