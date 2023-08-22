Ghana: Deborah Acquah Misses Out On Long Jump Finals At 2023 WA Championships

Ghanaian athlete, Deborah Acquah, has missed out on a place in the women's long jump finals at the ongoing World Athletics (WA) Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Acquah's jump of 6.25m was well below the 6.80m automatic qualifying mark and failed to earn her a spot in the top 12 overall.

Before her final jump, Acquah, 27, leapt a distance of 6.39m and then 6.50m, which took her closer to the mark, but still could not make it despite her steady progress.

Her performance ranks her 18th overall, out of 36.

Acquah is Ghana's national record holder in the women's long jump with a jump of 6.94m.

Meanwhile, the newly elected President of Ghana Athletics, Mr Bawa Fuseini, has promised to take the sport to the next level during his four-year mandate.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the association had 50 votes to beat Mr Edem Tamakloe and Mr Sylvester Sedonkor to replace Afelibiek Ababu, who stepped down from the elections.

Speaking after his election at the 4th Quadrennial Congress of Ghana Athletics in Techiman, located in the Bono East Region, Bawa Fuseini noted, "We're so honoured to be elected into office. We know there's so much work to be done, and I know with these executives, we will do what we are supposed to do to take Ghana athletics to the next level.

We have got the experience, the knowledge, all the contacts, all the connections to move athletics forward. Our duty, our work will speak for itself."

President Bawa Fuseini will be assisted by four vice presidents, Charles Osei Assibey, Zachariah Suleman Yeboah, Andrew Agbo Kitcher, and Comfort Selby-Agyapong, who were elected at the Ghana Athletics Congress in conformity with World Athletics.

Samalatu Musa was elected as the Organising Secretary, Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi as the Deputy Organising Secretary, and Christopher Darko-Amankrah as the treasurer, running unopposed