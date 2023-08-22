Ghana: 9 Best Performing Taxpayers in UW/R Receive Awards

Wa — The Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at Wa in the Upper West Region has recognised and awarded nine best performing taxpayers for their diligence and compliance.

The nine awardees who received citations each from the Wa Small Taxpayer office (STO) in a ceremony at the Wa Kejetia Market on Thursday, comprised three hospitability facilities, three businesses in the service sector and three retail businesses.

The awardees were the Jam Guest House, Bundaana Lodge, Sem B Lodge, Namoo and Sons Co. Limited, Zakaria Iddrisu and Sunny Best Co. Ltd. Others were Licos Enterprise, E-Kash Business and Communication Limited and Diligence Consult.

According to the Chief Revenue Officer of the Wa STO, Mr Samuel Kofi Adangbe, the award was the first of its kind in the region.

He mentioned that the initial recognition of best performing taxpayers was at the national level where every region was made to present one or two names to that effect.

The award scheme, he stated was not just about the paying more of taxes but also considered very critical areas such as how much was paid, the types of taxes paid, promptness of payment, compliance and proper record keeping of tax receipts and other related documents, prompt issuance of VAT invoices as well as filing of tax returns and submitting to the GRA on time.

Mr Adangbe explained that the Wa STO was in charge of the Savannah Region and parts of the Upper West Region including Wa Municipal, Daffiama-Bussie-Issah, Wa East and the Wa West Districts and said the Lawra office took care of the other districts in the region.

The Wa Sector Commander of the Customs Divion, Assistant Commissioner Aaron Kanor who helped in presenting some of the awards to awardees, reiterated that GRA was the administration tasked to assess, collect and account for taxes as well as ensure maximum compliance to ensure sustainable revenue stream for the government of Ghana.