Ghana: Vodafone Cash Makes Payment of Utility Bills Easy

21 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In a significant step towards modernising utility payments, Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash) has announced that prepaid customers can make ECG payments through the short code *110#.

Vodafone Cash customers with smart meters can now buy prepaid electricity via the *110# USSD menu.

A statement issued by the company on Friday said, "The process is simple and user-friendly. Customers can also register up to two meters, select their preferred meter, input the amount, and confirm the transaction with a PIN."

It said, "While the service is currently only available via *110#, Vodafone Ghana plans to extend the payment feature to its MyVodafoneApp (MVA), thereby extending the convenience of electricity payments across platforms."

"This initiative represents our commitment to leverage technology to make everyday transactions seamless for our customers and we are delighted to offer this convenience to all Vodafone Cash customers," Mr Philip Amoateng, Director for Vodafone Cash, said.

