Mozambique: - Malaria Kills At Least 200 in First Half of 2023

Maputo — At least 210 people died of malaria in Mozambique in the first six months of this year.

This is an increase of 22 percent in the number of deaths from malaria, when compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the director of the National Malaria Control Programme (PNCM), Baltazar Candrinho, speaking in Maputo on Monday during the ceremonies marking World Mosquito Day, the provinces most affected by the disease are the central provinces of Zambézia and Sofala, and the northern province of Nampula.

"We recorded an increase in deaths of around 22 percent compared to the same period last year. We recorded around 7.2 million cases of malaria compared to 6.8 million in the same period last year', Candrinho said.

The rise in the number of cases can be explained, according to Candrinho, by the occurrence of natural disasters that the country has suffered in recent times, as well as the poor distribution of protective material.

He said that the upward trend in the number of malaria cases is also associated with other factors, citing as an example the fact that many families received mosquito nets more than two or three years ago.

For this reason, he announced that the health authorities are already working on replenishing materials to protect against mosquito bites, particularly mosquito nets.

"This campaign will begin next week in the provinces of Manica, Tete and Sofala. The distribution of mosquito nets has already been completed in some provinces and the process will end in the southern provinces of Gaza and Inhambane', he said.

"There are various methods for combating malaria, including mosquito control, mosquito net distribution, indoor spraying and seasonal chemoprevention. Chemoprevention is being introduced in Nampula and consists of administering drugs to a specific group to prevent malaria', he added.