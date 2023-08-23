Nigeria: Super Falcons Star Michelle Alozie Gifts Davido Jersey in U.S.

22 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Super Falcons star, Michelle Alozie, has presented Nigerian musical superstar, Davido, a Super Falcons jersey in America.

On Tuesday, Alozie shared a photo of herself on social media presenting Davido with an authentic Super Falcons jersey which has her name and number.

Davido was recently spotted performing his hit 'Unavailable' song with Latto at the AfroNation Festival in Detroit.

Alozie is also back in the United States of America following her time with the Super Falcons at the just-concluded 2023 Women's World Cup tournament jointly hosted Australia and New Zealand.

The picture of Alozie and Davido comes days after she sparked debates online following her confession of having a crush on Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, and also teasing fans about her possible participation in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.