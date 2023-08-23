Nigeria: Super Falcons Star Michelle Alozie Gifts Davido Jersey in U.S.

Super Falcons star, Michelle Alozie, has presented Nigerian musical superstar, Davido, a Super Falcons jersey in America.

On Tuesday, Alozie shared a photo of herself on social media presenting Davido with an authentic Super Falcons jersey which has her name and number.

Davido was recently spotted performing his hit 'Unavailable' song with Latto at the AfroNation Festival in Detroit.

Alozie is also back in the United States of America following her time with the Super Falcons at the just-concluded 2023 Women's World Cup tournament jointly hosted Australia and New Zealand.

The picture of Alozie and Davido comes days after she sparked debates online following her confession of having a crush on Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, and also teasing fans about her possible participation in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show.