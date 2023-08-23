Nigeria: We Will Procure Electric Vehicles to Cover Fuel Subsidy Removal - Transportation Minister

The newly appointed Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa'idu Ahmed Alkali, has said that the ministry will look at procuring electric vehicles in order to tackle the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he assumed office as the new Minister of Transportation.

Alkali further stated that he would modernise the rail transport sector with efficient security services to support the realisation of the primary purpose of government.

According to him, the initiative will no doubt maximise the potentials embodied in the recent constitution alterations that moved rail transport services from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

He said it will also reduce the frequent menace on the roads characterised by accidents, kidnappings, and armed robbery.

According to him, "As a compliment towards ensuring the realisation of this aspiration, I will support the provision of necessary conducive environment while at the same time, maintain zero tolerance to indiscipline, laxity, inefficiency and any form of misconduct in the discharge of any official responsibilities.

"In the interim, I will dispassionately study the handing-over notes, and in the days to come, take briefs from the permanent secretary, departmental directors, and heads of agencies under the ministry.

"This exercise will include familiarisation visits to agencies to strengthen my office with credible information for a strategic and detailed reform in the Ministry and its agencies to enhance service delivery.

"The Ministry of Transport must assume a leading role of improving the public transportation sector to support the numerous policies that are geared towards providing democratic dividends that are accessible to ordinary Nigerians through effective provision of public transport that is secured, affordable and convenient across the country.

"It is important to state that the Federal Ministry of Transportation remains among the few Ministries that were established and, continue in existence from colonial period to date with little modification of name given its strategic place as gateway to the nation's economy."