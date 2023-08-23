Nigeria: Yemi Alade Survives Car Crash in Spain

22 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade recently survived an auto crash in Spain.

The singer who escaped the car accident without any serious injury noted that the incident happened on Thursday somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain at 12:06 pm.

Taking to her verified Instagram account to share her testimony with a video snippet, the sonorous singer noted that she only lost a fingernail during the accident and 'ended up at an after-party' soon after.

She wrote, "On the 17th of August, we were in a car crash, somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain at 12:06(noon). I also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day.

"And somehow, I ended up at the "after party" (leave me o my mind needed positive vibrations). Life is for the living... I didn't want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah Jirah said NO!

"THE blood of Jesus spoke for us. I only lost a nail. It all happened suddenly. Nothing is too sudden or complicated for God. His Grace is more than sufficient."

