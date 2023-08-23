Nigeria: Govt Targets Double-Digit Economic Growth

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has stated that the current administration will strive to achieve double-digit economic growth.

Speaking during a press conference on his assumption of office yesterday, Bagudu said double-digit economic growth is the goal of President Bola Tinubu, adding that the growth would be inclusive of every part of the country.

"The president has always been emphatic that if other countries have done it, why not us; why not a double-digit growth, why not inclusion for all an economy that promotes and rewards competition and effort, why taking care of those who are pleased.

"We have seen bold and courageous actions in order to reposition Nigeria and have an institutional arrangement that he believes will lead us for Nigeria to have sustained double-digit growth like other countries have done and enable us to achieve our economic objectives."

While stating that the ministry is central to the government achieving that, he said the merger of the functions of the National Planning Commission and the Budget Office of the Federation under the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is a major policy change introduced by the president.

He added that the framework for coordinated planning and budgeting roles within the ministry was to develop an appropriate institutional framework to effectively operationalise them.

"The ministry will give emphasis critical to the delivery of the promise of the president to deliver economic growth and improve the livelihood of all Nigerians."

He noted that this would be done through harmonisation of planning frameworks, alignment and prioritisation of medium-term development plans, presidential priorities and targets, campaign manifesto with sector medium-term and strategic reports that are in sync with sustainable development goals.