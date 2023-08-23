Nigeria: Troops Arrest 39 Suspected Bandits, Robbers in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and Operation Hakorin Damisa IV have arrested 39 suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in Plateau State.

City & Crime reports that arms/ammunition as well as hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

According to the Media and Information officer of the security outfit, Captain Oya James, in a statement yesterday, said the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of Operation Safe Haven and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army area of responsibility.

Captain James further said that "Troops recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 1 pump-action magnum gun, 1 AK 47 Magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special and an itel mobile phone from the suspects.

"A suspected kidnapper and arms dealer was also captured at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA of the state.

"Similarly, troops arrested two militia gang members identified to be among those who attacked Heipang general area recently and recovered two AK-47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles and four pump action cartridges during the operations.

"A drug syndicate operating in Bassa LGA was also nabbed during sting operations and seven drug peddlers with a large cache of drugs.

"Additionally, troops arrested a total of 307 cows for grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Kubat community and Mabel village of Mangu and Bokkos LGAs respectively.

"Furthermore, a total of 37 distress calls were promptly responded to by OPSH within the period leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims, foiling of cattle rustling and repelling of attacks on vulnerable communities, especially in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs.

"Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities," he added.

The media officer said OPSH remained committed to bringing lasting peace in the state and ensuring that lives and properties are protected.