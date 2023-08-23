Nigeria: God Will Judge Those Who Betrayed APC in Osun - National Secretary

National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru has said the wrath of God awaits those who benefited from the party and betrayed it during the last general elections in the state.

He spoke at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where leaders and members of the party converged to demonstrate their support for him upon his emergence as APC national secretary.

Recall that the APC lost from presidential to state House of Assembly elections in the state and many attributed it to anti-party activities of some critical stakeholders in the state.

While expressing gratitude to committed members of the party who stood by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates during the elections, Basiru charged them to be steadfast and assured that they would reap the gains.

He said, "Those that had benefitted from the party and still betrayed us, we have handed over their matter to God. If you know you are tired of the party, leave, but don't stay and still work against it. Those that betrayed us are now disappointed.

"I want to thank all our supporters for standing with the party. APC garnered over 113,000 votes in Osun Central Senatorial District in the last election. President Bola Tinubu won Osun Central Senatorial district in spite of all the intimidation and harassment by the thugs.

"I refuse to go to tribunal to challenge the result, God who created me knows his plan for my life and I give thanks to God. I appreciate those who stood by me especially in Osogbo and Olorunda. They proved to the people who claimed they owned Osogbo they are not the owners of Osogbo but the indigenes."