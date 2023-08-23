Kenya: Goat! - Faith Kipyegon Owns the Track and Delivers Kenya's First Gold in Budapest

22 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Was there any doubt? Faith Kipyegon cemented her legendary status and a claim as the greatest 1500m female runner of all time as she clinched her third World Championship title in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Kipyegon, the triple world record holder, controlled the tempo from start to finish, before deploying her devastating finishing kick to stop the clock in 3:54.87 for her third global gold.

The 29-year old Kenyan has been in brilliant shape this season, setting three world records; in her traditional 1500m race, the 5,000m and the less run mile. Her gold in Budapest was testament of her abilities and dominance.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.