Kenya: Goat! - Faith Kipyegon Owns the Track and Delivers Kenya's First Gold in Budapest

Nairobi — Was there any doubt? Faith Kipyegon cemented her legendary status and a claim as the greatest 1500m female runner of all time as she clinched her third World Championship title in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Kipyegon, the triple world record holder, controlled the tempo from start to finish, before deploying her devastating finishing kick to stop the clock in 3:54.87 for her third global gold.

The 29-year old Kenyan has been in brilliant shape this season, setting three world records; in her traditional 1500m race, the 5,000m and the less run mile. Her gold in Budapest was testament of her abilities and dominance.

-More to follow