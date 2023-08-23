Kenya: Kibiwott Defies Huge Fall to Clinch Steeple Bronze As Morocco's El Bakkali Retains Title

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott defied a massive thud at the backstraight in the final lap to clinch bronze, as Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali defended his steeplechase crown at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Just as it was in Eugene last year, El Bakkali and Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma finished first and second for gold and silver, while it was a Kenyan who settled for bronze.

Kibiwott timed 8:11.98 at third, with El Bakkali defending his crown in 8:03.53. Ethiopia's Girma clocked 8:05.44 for silver.

Meanwhile, Leonarrd Bett's attempt to pip compatriot Kibiwott for bronze was unsuccessful as she settled for fourth (8:12.26) while Simon Koech finished seventh (8:14.37).

