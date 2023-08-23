Kenya: Kibiwott Defies Huge Fall to Clinch Steeple Bronze As Morocco's El Bakkali Retains Title

22 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott defied a massive thud at the backstraight in the final lap to clinch bronze, as Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali defended his steeplechase crown at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Just as it was in Eugene last year, El Bakkali and Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma finished first and second for gold and silver, while it was a Kenyan who settled for bronze.

Kibiwott timed 8:11.98 at third, with El Bakkali defending his crown in 8:03.53. Ethiopia's Girma clocked 8:05.44 for silver.

Meanwhile, Leonarrd Bett's attempt to pip compatriot Kibiwott for bronze was unsuccessful as she settled for fourth (8:12.26) while Simon Koech finished seventh (8:14.37).

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.