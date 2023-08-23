Nigeria: Nasarawa Genitals Disappearance Saga - Medical Checks Prove Otherwise, Police Warn

Nasarawa State Police Command, on Wednesday, warned residents against raising alarms, mob actions and taking the law into their hands over news of men's genitals disappearance currently dominating the social media space in the state.

The Command also warned against accusing some persons of causing the alleged mysterious disappearance of genitals.

The Nasarawa Police Command, in a statement by the Command's spokesman, DSP Ramham Nansel, in Lafia Wednesday morning declared that medical examination conducted on victims with cases of mysterious genital disappearance in Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Lafia and Keffi Local Government Areas of the state gave all the victims a clean bill of health.

"In view of the forgoing the Nasarawa Police Command wishes to state unequivocally that cases of alleged mysterious genital disappearance are baseless, unfounded and without proof.

"Anyone caught engaging in mob action and jungle justice or raising false alarm leading to grievous assault or harm on any member of the public shall be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law," the Police said.

Allegations of genitals disappearance had been a trending issues in Nasarawa State for more than a week.

It all started in Keffi Local government of the state when a middle-aged man raised the alarm over the dispearance of his genitals after having a handshake with another in the area.

No fewer than 18 cases of genitals' disappearances had been reported in four local government areas in the state within one week, with Lafia, the state capital, having the highest reported cases.