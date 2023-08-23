Nigeria: Benue PDP, APC Bicker Over N5bn Govt Palliative, Others

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday traded words over trucks of food items and N50billion palliatives sent to the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

The state chapter of the PDP had in a statement earlier yesterday challenged Governor Hyacinth Alia not to remain silent but unveil a sharing formula for the N5billion palliative and other items sent to the state.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said it was aware that the federal government recently sent trucks of food items and N5 billion to Benue like other states, but expressed worry that the governor did not say anything about it since then.

The PDP explained that the palliatives were not to be kept for long, but meant to be distributed immediately to alleviate the suffering of the citizens.

"In Benue State, PDP and indeed, the people find as worrisome the continuing silence by Governor Hyacinth Alia over the package sent to the state, which we understand consists in trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

"It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources. Yet, in Benue State, Governor Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.

"This raises serious concerns for us as a party, moreso, given the governor's track record as a man most uncomfortable with the demands for transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources.

"PDP further urges Governor Alia to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and he should ensure in the most transparent manner that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue State for whom they are meant."

But responding, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Morgan Ihomun, said Governor Alia has nothing to hide, and asked the PDP to leak its wound after a humiliating defeat in the March governorship election in the state.

He said, "The governor of Benue State has nothing to hide. The federal government has often said openly that every state would collect N5billion and a number of trucks of food items.

"So, there is nothing that the Benue State government is hiding; everything is in the public space and when it's due time for the palliative, it will be shared openly to our people as the governor will make it very clear.

'The people of Benue State trusted Alia and that's why they voted for him. So, the PDP should focus on their party. They have lost the election, they should concentrate on their defeat, leak their wounds and plan for the next round of elections."