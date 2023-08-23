Rwanda: Minister Ngabitsinze Awarded Second Dan in Shotokan Karate

Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, has been awarded Second Dan during the Shotokan Karate seminar that concluded in Kigali on Sunday, August 20.

The new rank was presented to the Minister as a reward for his impressive Shotokan Karate showcase during the three-day seminar that took place at Lycée Notre Dame des Anges in Remera.

Organized by the International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) in Rwanda, the workshop attracted more than 150 participants. The sessions were led by renowned Canadian karate grandmaster Denis Houde.

On Sunday, at the end of the training, Ngabitsinze, among other participants, undertook exams from which those who passed were promoted in respective grades.

In a related development, another 10 participants passed the promotion exam.

Following the training, Houde said he was happy with the level of Karate players in Rwanda and commended them for their good level. He also advised them to continue to train more to improve their performances.

Jean Vianney Nduwamungu, the representative of ISKF Rwanda, who also organized this training, commended all the karate participants, especially Denis Houde who trained them.

He urged the trainees to share the knowledge gained from the workshop with their colleagues who were not able to participate in a bid to raise the level of all fellow karate players in such martial arts.

Meanwhile, the trainees also lauded Houde for the knowledge shared and inquired him to offer more training in the future.