Liberia: District #10 Goes Amok for Cummings

Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, accompanied by hundreds of Partisans, supporters and sympathizers, on Tuesday, August 22, stormed District #10, Montserrado County, amidst massive jubilation by residents, marketers, shop owners and citizens, who hailed his visit and shouted slogans like "Cummings is the man we want."

Amidst the downpour of rain, partisans and supporters placarded CPP posters, while residents rushed to meet and greet Cummings. The residents expressed great appreciation for the visit, while some citizens said they had long awaited the visit of the CPP Standard Bearer.

Cummings and entourage paraded the various streets through Oldroad, Chugbor, Smythe Road, Gaye Town, and shook hands with residents, shop owners, pedestrians and marketers, giving them hope for a better Liberia under Cummings' leadership.

A Gaye Town resident, identified as Varney Hoff and a market woman in Chugbor, identified as Precious Kollie, spoke highly of Mr. Cummings and his strong desire to relieve Liberians of extreme suffering and poverty.

The visit to District #10, by the CPP Standard Bearer is part of his community engagement to meet citizens and solicit their views on prevailing socio-economic conditions of families and communities in the lead up to the general elections on October 10.

Cummings is the leading opposition presidential candidate, with huge popularity, especially amongst female voters and young people, which constitute about 65 percent of Liberia's estimated five million population.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Cummings, with great energy and enthusiasm, has, since the start of National campaign, August 5, begun, early morning walking exercise, which has gained popularity with hundreds of his supporters joining in the activity.

The tour of Communities in Montserrado County District #10, by the CPP Standard Bearer, climaxed at its National Headquarters, with a festive ceremony.

Cummings expressed gratitude to the hundreds of Partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers for the continuous show of support and solidarity and reassured them of victory on October 10.