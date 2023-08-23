Nigeria: Tinubu Orders NIMC DG to Proceed On Terminal Leave

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, to commence on a 90-day pre-retirement leave.

The leave, which takes effect from August 24, 2023, would lead to his retirement from service on November 24, 2023; according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale,

In November 2015, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Aziz as the CEO of the commission.

After the end of his tenure in 2019, Buhari approved a renewal, which allowed Aziz to serve a second term expected to end in November this year.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the acting Director-General and CEO of NIMC.

Ngelale said the appointment, which is also for a period of 90 days, would take effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC director-general and CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

Coker-Odusote is the current General Manager and CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA.

Also, Tinubu approved the appointment of Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, DTAC.

"This appointment takes immediate effect," Ngelale said.

He said the decision follows the recent expiration of the tenure of Pius Osunyikanmi, former DTAC director/CEO.

Yakub is a member of the house of Representatives from Gombi/Hong federal constituency in Adamawa.