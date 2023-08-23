Africa: President Akufo-Addo Attends 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, left Ghana on Tuesday, 22nd August 2023, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which is being held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 22nd August to 24th August.

The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa formed by the 2010 addition of South Africa to the predecessor BRIC. Whilst the BRICS Summit is a meeting of Heads of State and Government, there is also an extensive business programme arranged around the Summit culminating in the BRICS Business Forum.

President is expected to deliver a statement at the Summit. He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; and officials of the presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 25th August 2023, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.