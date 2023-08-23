West Africa: Channel Niger Discussions Into Diplomacy - Information Minister

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Civil Society Organizations and the media to encourage the Nigerien junta to comply with diplomacy to find lasting solutions to the current impasse in that country.

Speaking on Joy FM in Accra on Saturday, he explained that this would support efforts to restore democratic rule.

"> Mr Nkrumah urged commentators to pile pressure on the military junta to allow diplomacy to succeed rather than repeatedly calling on ECOWAS to abandon military intervention alternatives.

"There is a political will among member states of ECOWAS who are ready to contribute their troops and equipment to ensure democratic rule in Niger," he added.

The Minister said it was important that commentators shift from propaganda and work toward the speedy resolution of the Nigerien issue.