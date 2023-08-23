West Africa: Channel Niger Discussions Into Diplomacy - Information Minister

22 August 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Civil Society Organizations and the media to encourage the Nigerien junta to comply with diplomacy to find lasting solutions to the current impasse in that country.

Speaking on Joy FM in Accra on Saturday, he explained that this would support efforts to restore democratic rule.

"> Mr Nkrumah urged commentators to pile pressure on the military junta to allow diplomacy to succeed rather than repeatedly calling on ECOWAS to abandon military intervention alternatives.

"There is a political will among member states of ECOWAS who are ready to contribute their troops and equipment to ensure democratic rule in Niger," he added.

The Minister said it was important that commentators shift from propaganda and work toward the speedy resolution of the Nigerien issue.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.