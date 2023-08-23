Ghana: Navy to Host Defence and Exhibition Conference

The Ghana Navy will hold the third International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2023) from Tuesday 29th to Wednesday 30th August 2023.

The event, which will be hosted by the Ghana Navy in collaboration with Great Minds Events LLC (GM), a business event management in Dubai, will bring together regional and worldwide Chiefs of Naval Staff to discuss the crucial challenges concerning maritime security on the continent, according to a press statement.

"> President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to announce the launch of the Ghana National Integrated Maritime Strategy at the event.

IMDEC will present state-of-the-art maritime security technologies and encourage firm resolutions and proposals to solve the significant obstacles that Africa's blue economy faces.

The event will bring the top defence vendors in the world who are into communication equipment, radars, satellite imagery systems and ships, among other crucial solutions essential for enhancing the African navies' maritime defence capabilities.

Three hundred attendees from more than 70 different countries are expected at the event, as well as about 12 Chiefs of Naval Staff and 35 speakers, according to the statement.