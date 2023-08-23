Africa: LOC Tours Para Games Facilities

The Local Organizing Committee for the African Para Games has organized a media tour of the facilities to be used for the games.

The African Para Games dubbed "Accra 2023" which is slated to take place in Accra from 3rd-12th September 2023, will serve as a pathway for the 2024 Paralympic Games qualifiers.

The three sports to be participated in by 22 countries are Amputee Football, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Tennis.

The wheelchair basketball competition will be the 2023 African Championships to decide which African nation proceeds to the IWBF Paris 2024 Repechage Tournaments next April.

The team visited the Accra Sports Stadium, which will host sitting volleyball and amputee football, and the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, which will host sitting volleyball, as well as amputee powerlifting Para Volleyball.

Another place visited was Eden Heights, a new ultra-modern facility equipped with playing fields, outdoor and indoor courts, swimming pools, athletic tracks, sports halls, accommodation for athletes and a football pitch that will host wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium was the last place visited. Construction is still on-going and authorities are confident that the facility will be ready by September 2023.