Ghana: AHISCO Marks 100 Years' Milestone

A chaplain at the Western Naval Command, Reverend Doctor Lieutenant Colonel Francis Obodai Lokko has advised students to take interest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) during their leisure days.

This, he said would help reduce unemployment which is becoming a global challenge.

"Student should consider learning computer hardware, mobile phones repair, carpentry, plumbing, dressmaking, catering, music, care for the aged, small-scale business, and construction work in addition to their main courses on their own during vacation and after-school awaiting results. This will help students to be self-sufficient in life," he said.

Rev. Lokko, who is also a member of the Old Students Association made the advice at the centenary anniversary celebration of Accra High School (AHISCO) on the theme; 'Accra High School at 100 the State of Education; the School and the Future.'

The anniversary celebration which was held in Accra on Thursday was to also commemorate the founding fathers of the school.

According to Rev. Lokko, a century ago, on August 17, 1923, the founder of the school, the late Rev. James Thomas Roberts together with others had the vision of providing "holistic education" for young boys and girls within the catchment area of Aayalolo.

The school which started with eight students was to produce discipline and God-fearing youth for the nation.

"Within ten decades, the school's population grew from eight students in 1923 to 2,409 students in 2023, the ambition of the founding fathers has been fruitful in producing many eminent sons and daughters for our national Ghana through the years," he noted.

He expressed his gratitude and admiration to the founding fathers of AHISCO, the past and current head teachers, teaching and non-teaching staff whose efforts and dedication to work hard brought them this far.

For their immense supports, he congratulated the Old Students Association for their good work and support to the school to achieve its founding motto; "Make Hay While the Sun Shines," despite the economic difficulties in the country.

"My dear students, you are the direct recipient of the founding fathers' vision.

Please take advantage of the opportunity to attain greatness. Greatness is achieved through hard work and now is the time to work, time is a golden treasure, use it to the fullest.

As students burn the midnight oil by learning to acquire knowledge and wisdom. Remember, not all can succeed but those who succeed do so through sweat, toil, blood and with the grace of God," he stated.

The Headmistress of AHISCO, Ms Evelyn Sagbil Nabia, in her remarks said the school had also faced some challenges like any other school, but had remained firm as a result of resilience from its stakeholders.

She commended all stakeholders of the school including the government, founders, Parents and Teachers Association and Old Students Association for their tremendous support to the school through the years.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the 1993 year group donated 15 dining hall tables and 20 benches and the 1973, 1983 and 1993 groups are constructing a 40-seater toilet facility for the school.