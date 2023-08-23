Ghana: Retain Me for More Development ...Assembly Member Urges Electorate

22 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The incumbent Assembly member for Lartebiokoshie Electoral Area in the Ablekuma Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Muntari A. Wahab has appealed to potential voters in the upcoming district level elections to retain him as he seeks re-election.

That, he said would enable him to continue with his positive agenda to transform the electoral area.

With the 'More Action, Less Talk', campaign slogan, Mr Wahab said he had been able with the support of the assembly to enroll more than 10,000 residents mainly women, children and the elderly onto the National Health Insurance Scheme including renewals of those whose cards had expired.

"Ensuring the people to enable them have healthy lives for productive economic development has always been a priority for me before anything else," adding that "I will stop at nothing at fulfilling this pledge," he said.

Giving his stewardship for the past four years as the assembly member for the Lartebiokoshie Electoral Area, Mr Wahab said when he took over in 2019, there was huge sanitation issues in the area which he tackled with series of massive cleanup exercises particularly evacuation of huge pile of refuse and desilting of drains and gutters for the free flow of rain water to prevent flooding.

On the issue of security, Mr Wahad said he had fixed 200 street lights in the electoral area to improve upon visibility.

This, according to him, had reduced the activities of criminals who take advantage of darkness to wreak havoc on innocent citizens.

Speaking further on his stewardship, the incumbent Assembly member said he secured funding courtesy the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) to rehabilitate schools especially the Buhari Islamic School at Town Council Line which was in a deplorable state stating that "today the school is in good shape enjoying teaching and learning."

It is his vision that no child was left out of school as the government's free education policy clearly states, therefore, "I continue to encourage parents to send their children to school for a better future."

He promised to continue with the 'Operation no child is left behind', when given the nod in the impending district level elections.

