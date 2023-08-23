Ghana: Ecobank Holds Two-Day Conference for Junior Saver Account Holders

22 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ecobank Ghana has organised a two-day conference for holders of Ecobank Junior Saver account at the bank's head office in Accra.

Held under the theme "Ecobank Junior Saver Conference", it attracted over 200 participants, mainly pupils from basic schools aged up to 14 years.

It was planned to provide a timely opportunity for the participants to engage in practical learning and entertainment during the vacation period.

Typically, parents usually open accounts for their children, who are minors, and hold or manage such accounts in trust for the beneficiary children until they attain the majority age of 18 years.

However, as a bank that promotes inclusive financial literacy, Ecobank purposely designed the Ecobank Junior Saver Account to enable children to become financially smart and well-informed about banking and money-related issues right from primary school.

Activities for the conference included education and entertainment, mainly financial literacy and leadership.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking, expressed gratitude to all parents, guardians and children who participated in the two-day conference.

He emphasised that key to having financial independence at adulthood was for children to cultivate positive attitudes to saving and continuous education on financial literacy and practices, adding "this is what the Ecobank Junior Saver Account stands for."

He encouraged the Junior Savers to put all the knowledge acquired to judicious use and to keep watching out for more activities lined up for the Ecobank Junior Saver account later in the year.

