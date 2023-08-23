Liberia: National Grassroots Teachers Endorse Weah

As campaign for the October 10th Presidential and Legislative elections continue across the country, support for incumbent President Weah's reelection has received another boost with the Liberia National Grassroots Teachers Network becoming the latest group to endorse the President for another six years.

Speaking at the official endorsement ceremony Tuesday, August 22, held at headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Congo Town, Assistant Youth and Sports Minister, Malias Z. Sheriff, said while others are criticizing the ruling party for failures, the CDC continues to witness citizens' appreciation of Mr. Weah for his astute leadership.

"We realized that people have been appreciating the efforts of President Weah, despite all the negative criticisms that are being provided by his opponents", Minister Sheriff said.

He said this is a demonstration of the President's many achievements in all sectors of the country, adding "We can boast of scholarships that are being provided by this government; we can also boast of remarkable achievements of our students, who are graduating from various colleges."

He named tuition-free policy at the University of Liberia and in public colleges across the country as a major milestone achievement made by the President and one key reason behind the Liberia National Grassroots Teachers Network and other organization's support for President Weah.

He extolled the leadership of the Teachers Network for their decision to pledge support to the reelection bid of the CDC Standard Bearer.

On behalf of the Network, the Vice Principal for Administration at the Sarah Doe Memorial Academy, L. Chayee Smith, said their decision is meant to recognize the efforts of President Weah in the last five years of astute leadership.

"We are gathering here without fear or favor to thank President Weah; we think when he's reelected, we the teachers with benefit a lot.

We want to say our President, upon your reelection, all schools including private schools should be subsidized. We need smiles on the faces of teachers across this country."

Mr. Smith said teachers can't continue to be impacting knowledge while they are left out of the national pie, so it's against this backdrop that they endorse the President, among many contenders in the race for the Presidency.

Ruling CDC deputy campaign manager for public affairs, Israel Akinsaya, described members of the grassroots teachers as resource people, who he said, have played a vital role in the uplifting of Liberian children.

"You are the bedrock during this election, and we want to thank you for taking this decision", Mr. Akinsaya said.

However, he urged supporters of President Weah in Montserrado County to remain in the county rather than following the President on his campaign trail.

Mr. Akinsaya, who is also a deputy commissioner at the Liberia Telecommunication Authority, said supporters should stay within their communities and districts to campaign in ensuring that President Weah is reelected.

"We will make sure to provide all the necessary working tools that you need; we will put smiles on the faces of teachers across this country", he promised.

